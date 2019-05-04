Ariel Winter Just Dyed Her Hair Bright Red

Ariel Winter just ditched her raven locks in favor of a new, fiery shade of red, and the bold hair transformation certainly paid off.

On Friday, the Modern Family star debuted her bright red strands to her 3.9 million Instagram followers, after a color appointment at Nine Zero One in Los Angeles. "Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," she captioned the post-salon snap alongside two mermaid emojis. Clearly, the actress is channeling her Disney princess moniker from the film The Little Mermaid.

Looking nearly unrecognizable, Ariel took her copper hair for a test-drive in West Hollywood, wearing a lace-up black top with no bra, distressed jeans and knee-high boots. "Wait I’m so confused. Is this you?" one user asked about her new look in the comments section of her post.

Meanwhile, others were totally on-board with her drastic hair overhaul, including fellow redheads Bella Thorne and Emma Kenney. "Love," Thorne commented on Ariel's social media post, while Kenney wrote: "OOOOHHH YES" with several fire emojis.

For years, Winter has dabbled with the striking hair hue in various forms. In 2014, she opted for a deep auburn at the Golden Globes, and, two years later, she sported a strawberry shade of red. Again, in 2017, Ariel embraced a warmer red hue on her mane.

Image zoom Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Surprisingly, the 21-year-old is actually a natural blonde. In 2016, Ariel admitted in an interview with People that she first began to dye her hair dark brown when she was just seven years old. So, basically, Ariel is the ultimate hair chameleon — an honor she shouldn't take lightly.