InStyle’s Ariel Foxman, Diane von Furstenberg, and More Toast StyleWatch Editor-in-Chief Lisa Arbetter

Although Fashion Week officially kicks off today, last night, a coterie of industry insiders got a jump-start on the party circuit. Looking impossibly refreshed after the long weekend, InStyle’s Ariel Foxman, Diane von Furstenberg, Serge Normant, Paper editorial director Mickey Boardman, and others gathered at the newly-opened 1 Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, steps away from Central Park, to fête StyleWatch editor-in-chief Lisa Arbetter's new post.

Dressed in their finest, guests traded their upcoming packed schedules while sipping French 75s and noshing on mini goat cheese pizzas and red pepper pancakes with smoked salmon and caviar, courtesy of chef Jonathan Waxman of Barbuto fame, who recently reopened his ‘80s-era hit restaurant, Jams, in the space. Many politely took mid-chat breaks to have their portraits digitally hand-drawn by artists from NY Drawing Booth, who circulated the room with iPads in hand.

For some, like Boardman, who’s on InStyle’s panel of judges for this year’s Social Media Awards, the tablets were a fitting presence for what promises to be a social media-filled week. “Instagram and Twitter are where you find out what the news is nowadays,” he told InStyle. And in terms of fashion, “It’s democratized everything,” he adds. “Everyone has a front-row seat for every show with live feeds and up-to-the-minute updates.” Cheers to one busy week.

