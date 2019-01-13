Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Just Got Married in Hawaii

After making Bachelor franchise history as one of the most controversial contestants, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has finally found his happily ever after.

On Saturday, the race car driver married his season's runner-up Lauren Burnham at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, according to People.

The couple's road to romance was not a traditional one. Their courtship and subsequent breakup was televised, and millions of viewers witnessed Luyendyk Jr. originally propose to finalist Becca Kufrin before getting engaged to Burnham months later when he had a change of heart. Needless to say, Bachelor Nation was not pleased with his actions.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

“Love is not always perfect,” Luyendyk Jr. told People of his decision in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”

In November, the newlyweds announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl. “I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham said in an interview with Us Weekly. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

A day before their fairytale nuptials, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham had a pre-wedding photo shoot with the bride displaying her Neil Lane diamond engagement ring. And Lauren's wedding band — a 4-carat eternity band with more than 200 round and French diamonds — is just as stunning. “I had my eye on mine from the beginning,” Burnham told People of the sparkler.

“I love diamonds, what girl doesn’t?”