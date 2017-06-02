Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Will Air on ABC

Great news for stateside Ariana Grande fans! Variety reports that ABC has signed on to air the singer's One Love benefit concert on Sunday, June 4.

Proceeds from the show—which sold out in six minutes on Thursday—will help support the victims of the bombing that claimed 22 lives and injured 100 more at Grande's concert in Manchester on May 22. The star-studded One Love event will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, just a few miles from Manchester Arena—the site of the tragic attack. Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, and Grande are among the talent slated to perform.

Thirty eight broadcasters in total, across Asia, South America, Australia, and other parts of Europe will also air the benefit, with more expected to reach agreements shortly.

Viewers all over the world can contribute to the British Red Cross' Emergency Manchester fund online here.