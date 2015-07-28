What It's Like to Brunch with Ariana Grande’s Dog Toulouse

New York brunch connoisseurs stepped inside the James Hotel’s Urban Garden this morning to find the usual mid-morning ingredients: freshly cut fruit, piping hot java, and an assortment of sugary glazed pastries. But unlike the Prosecco-filled Bellinis that color most restaurant menus, the “paw bar” offerings here were exclusively designed for just one breed: dogs.

Yes, past the shrubby “green carpet," organic apple cookies, chicken and quinoa rounds, and beef quiche all awaited Coach’s favorite four-legged friends to celebrate the brand’s fall #CoachPups campaign. And while—surprisingly—none of the canines ran amok, it was Ariana Grande’s very own Toulouse who immediately won us over.

Just about a month after Lady Gaga’s lovable French bulldog, Miss Asia Kinney, was revealed to be the face of Coach’s accessories-packed line, Grande’s 2-year-old beauty is now also sharing the spotlight. And of course, he was ready to celebrate this morning.

Between calmly posing inside a photo booth for Instagram-worthy snaps with friends like Walter Cronkite and Toast, Toulouse, like the rest of the dogs, made sure to indulge in a personalized puppy massage and even sit to have a colorful portrait drawn (above). Not all of the guests’s best friends were up for a little pampering, though. Tinkerbelle, a black and white stunner, preferred to peruse over what the entire crowd was truly there to see: the fashion. She posed with the leopard-print scarves, leather branded leashes, and puppy-approved handbags that make up Coach’s fall collection (below).

Grande may not have been in attendance, but she was undoubtedly excited for Toulouse’s shining moment. “I’m so excited to have Toulouse starring in the Coach Pups campaign and to partner with Coach in efforts to protect animals from cruelty and harm,” she said in a release. “Can’t begin to express how thankful I am to Coach for bringing this important issue into the spotlight and for their generous donation to No-Kills Los Angeles, a Best Friends Animal Society initiative to make Los Angeles the nation’s largest no-kill city by 2017.”

Toulouse and Miss Asia Kinney also aren’t alone in their efforts. Miranda Kerr’s dog, Frankie, is the next to make her debut in the campaign, which was photographed by the iconic Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer.

So was it easy to say goodbye to Grande’s floppy-eared lover? The answer, obviously, is no.

