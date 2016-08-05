Watch Ariana Grande Slay Her Whitney Houston Tribute on Greatest Hits

There's no denying that the musically gifted Ariana Grande has pretty unparalleled vocal chops, and the 23-year-old's musical tribute to the legendary late Whitney Houston Thursday night completely blew us away.

The "Problem" singer hit it out of the ballpark with her performances of "How Will I Know" and "Queen of the Night" as part of the live broadcast of the season finale of the ABC series Greatest Hits in Los Angeles, Calif.

The talented songstress brought the house down singing the medley in a vintage-inspired ensemble featuring a fitted black bodysuit with a lace-up neckline, silver thigh high boots, a pearl choker, round black sunglasses, and a big black bow atop her crimped ponytail. Grande finished off her stage look with a luxurious black jacket worn off her shoulders.

The series finale of Greatest Hits, which showcased popular songs spanning two decades from 1985 to 2005, also included a memorable appearance by Celine Dion (live from Montreal, Canada), who gave us all the feels with her rendition of "My Heart Will Go On." stars like John Legend, Adam Lambert, Nelly, Flo Rida, and Hunter Hayes also took to the stage for collaborations and performances.

RELATED: Watch Ariana Grande's Snapchat Duet of "Into You" with Jimmy Fallon

Watch Ariana Grande perform Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know" in the video at top.