Ariana Grande Has Some Words for the Creators of Her Latest Wax Figure

Madame Tussauds London recently unveiled their Ariana Grande wax figure and fans weren’t quite impressed.

This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive pic.twitter.com/2m6mteqaKv — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 24, 2019

i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande https://t.co/YuRsiEvnOH — daisy (@yourenoIover) May 22, 2019

Well, to be fair, while they (admittedly) “have her style nailed” (bow down to the lampshading queen), the rest of Grande’s figure is a bit, uh, off …

And the Arianators weren’t the only ones to think so. Grande herself weighed in on the new attraction, commenting on Pop Crave News’s post, “i just wanna talk.”

We’re not quite fluent in Grande, but it seems Ariana’s either coming for Madame Tussauds Game of Thrones style or she wants to carefully review the decisions that led the tourist giant to make such an off rendering of her. If she wants it, she’s got it, right?

The true question, however, is whether London’s Ari could take Berlin’s.

Battle of the Ariana Imposters 2019 — who will take the seven [rings]?