Ariana Grande Says the Grammys Are "Lying" About Her

Sorry, Grammy viewers, Ariana Grande isn't going to be performing. And it's not because she doesn't want to. Or can't. It's because the show's producers are "lying about her." According to a report earlier today from the Associated Press, Grande and the Grammys clashed over which song she was going to perform. The story included a quote from Ken Ehrlich, the show's producer, which stated that there wasn't enough time to get a performance together. However, Grande clapped back on Twitter, saying that she was perfectly capable of getting everything together.

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande tweeted. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Ariana Grande Reportedly Pulled Out of Grammys Performance After Feeling "Insulted" by Producers

Variety adds that Grande is nominated for two awards, Pop Solo Performance for “God Is a Woman” and Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Grande refuted the report that she didn't offer up options to the show, clarifying that she had three different songs for them to choose from and instead of collaborating, she was shut down. The AP story stated that she wanted to perform "7 Rings," but the show insisted on a medley of songs, instead.

"I offered 3 different songs," Grande's tweet continued. "It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It's just a game y'all.. and I'm sorry but that’s not what music is to me."

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

RELATED: Stop Telling Ariana Grande That She Needs to Take a Break

Erlich's statement to the AP said that he would have loved to include her, lauding her for her talent but saying that she was the one that said there wasn't enough time.

"As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure. And it's too bad" Erlich told the AP. "She's a great artist. And I'd love to get her in the show this year."