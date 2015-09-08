Ariana Grande's Throwback Photo Proves She Was the Cutest Baby

It looks like Ariana Grande's love of dressing up started early. On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to share a collage of two photos of herself and her brother Frankie, and the siblings are almost too adorable for words.

In the photo (below), Grande and her brother appear to be wearing Halloween costumes, with the singer dressed like a princess and Frankie wearing a Grim Reaper outfit. "This is what normal little kids & their brothers do right?" she captioned the 'gram. And although the Grandes' getups do seem quite Halloween-y, the "Love Me Harder" singer has proved time and time again with her ever-present cat ears that she doesn't need an excuse—or a holiday—to dress up.

this is what normal little kids & their brothers do right? @frankiejgrande A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 7, 2015 at 11:52am PDT

