Ariana Grande's Throwback Photo Proves She Was the Cutest Baby

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Sep 08, 2015 @ 11:00 am

It looks like Ariana Grande's love of dressing up started early. On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to share a collage of two photos of herself and her brother Frankie, and the siblings are almost too adorable for words. 

In the photo (below), Grande and her brother appear to be wearing Halloween costumes, with the singer dressed like a princess and Frankie wearing a Grim Reaper outfit. "This is what normal little kids & their brothers do right?" she captioned the 'gram. And although the Grandes' getups do seem quite Halloween-y, the "Love Me Harder" singer has proved time and time again with her ever-present cat ears that she doesn't need an excuse—or a holiday—to dress up. 

this is what normal little kids & their brothers do right? @frankiejgrande

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Rihanna's Trainer Shares Simple Tips to Stay Swimsuit-Ready

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!