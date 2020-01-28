Did You Catch Ariana Grande Changing the "Thank U, Next" Lyrics Last Night?

2020 marked Ariana Grande's triumphant return to the Grammy Awards. Not only was she nominated, she took to the stage to perform "Thank U, Next." While the earworm may be familiar to just about everyone, Grande made a very subtle, but very significant change to the song's lyrics last night.

"I'll be thanking my dad / Cause he's really awesome," she sang. The original lyrics go, "I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama."

Grande's dad, Edward Butera, was also her date to the show, along with her mother, Joan Grande. So, not only did her parents get time on the red carpet, her dad managed to get an on-stage shoutout. According to Teen Vogue, Grande and her father have struggled with their relationship, so the homage was extra-sweet.

"It's private, but it happened last year," she told Seventeen back in 2014. "It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Fans were quick to point out the change and used plenty of sweet emoji to express just how the heartwarming moment made them feel.

With reactions like that, there's no question that Grande's father was feeling pretty great after the show, too.