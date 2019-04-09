Ariana Grande Is Launching Beauty Products Inspired by “Thank U, Next”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

Break up with your current fragrance (even if you're not completely bored with it), because Ariana Grande is adding another scent to her perfume collection.

As reported by WWD, the singer is turning "thank u, next," her hit song and album of the same name into a fragrance. Grande filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under the name "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next" for a eau de cologne, eau de parfum, and eau de toilette.

But, Grande isn't stopping at scent. The application is also for a number of beauty products, including body lotions, bath gels, body scrubs, and body mists.

Grande has experience in the beauty space. She has a wildly successful line of fragrances sold at Ulta, including her most recent launch, Cloud. It's also not the first time one of her songs has inspired a beauty product. Lush Cosmetics created a bath bomb that looks like the pastel paint pool in her "God Is a Woman" music video.

Imagine a world with an entire Ariana Grande beauty line? It looks like it's happening.