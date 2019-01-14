We Truly Never Saw Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Coming
Ariana Grande has a new tattoo. And unlike those of tattoo parlor sessions past, this one we never, ever saw coming.
The Sweetener songstress’s new ink was inspired by what she did on Saturday, which, according to Twitter, was play Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on her Nintendo Switch. For 15 hours.
And OK, if that’s all you want to do today now, you’re not alone — that sounds like an ideal day, and also like a Nintendo sponsorship in the making (Get that Pokémon $$$$, Ari!). But real talk, Grande actually channeled her love of the franchise’s adorable fox-like creature into something that will last forever (or at least until she decides to cover it up), a detailed Eevee etching on her upper arm.
I am both horrified and very eager to see the “sick ink” of my generation in retirement homes around the world 50 years from now. Save me and my Lisa Frank tatt a spot in the shuffleboard championship!