We Truly Never Saw Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Coming

Ariana Grande has a new tattoo. And unlike those of tattoo parlor sessions past, this one we never, ever saw coming.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The Sweetener songstress’s new ink was inspired by what she did on Saturday, which, according to Twitter, was play Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on her Nintendo Switch. For 15 hours.

honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 13, 2019

And OK, if that’s all you want to do today now, you’re not alone — that sounds like an ideal day, and also like a Nintendo sponsorship in the making (Get that Pokémon $$$$, Ari!). But real talk, Grande actually channeled her love of the franchise’s adorable fox-like creature into something that will last forever (or at least until she decides to cover it up), a detailed Eevee etching on her upper arm.

Image zoom Instagram/arianagrande

I am both horrified and very eager to see the “sick ink” of my generation in retirement homes around the world 50 years from now. Save me and my Lisa Frank tatt a spot in the shuffleboard championship!