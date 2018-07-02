Ariana Grande's Latest Pete Davidson Tribute Is Actually Really Adorable

Grandison fatigue (n.): When the media keeps hitting you with stories about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship, and you really just can't even anymore.

The affliction is no doubt sweeping the nation as the selfies, Starbucks PDA and sickly sweet Instagram comments keep hitting us in the face like a pair of rogue cat ears. As pro-Grandison as I personally am, I’ll admit I’m suffering from a minor case.

late night l&b 🍕 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

But at the end of the day, Pete and Ariana’s whirlwind romance may just be too pure for this world. Less than two months into their relationship, Davidson already has two Ari-themed tats: a black bunny mask mirroring the one Grande wore on the cover of her last album, Dangerous Woman, and the initials “AG” on his hand.

And Grande, for her part, appears to have gotten some new ink inspired by her fiancé as well. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a series of numbers scrawled across the singer’s left foot during a recent N.Y.C. outing with Davidson.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Upon closer inspection, the numbers clearly read “8418,” the badge number of Davidson’s late firefighter father Scott, who died during the attacks on 9/11.

RELATED: Proof that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Are that One Couple from High School

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Pete, who’s no novice when it comes to trips to the tattoo parlor, also has his father’s badge number on his person, though his is on the underside of his left arm.

As fatigued as we are by news of this couple, Ariana’s tribute is honestly so damn sweet. Wishing nothing but the best to the passionate pair.