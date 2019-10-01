Ariana Grande's Ponytail Isn't on Tour With Her

Vocal acrobatics, earworms, and high ponytails are expected at an Ariana Grande concert, but it looks like one of those things isn't a part of the latest dates of the Sweetener World Tour. According to Twitter users posting images of Ari from the last few stops of her tour, she's decided to ditch her signature ponytail and wear her hair down. While some fans are understandably shaken by the transformation, others are rallying behind Grande's new look, with some going so far as asking her to wear it all the time.

It's not the first time that Grande's been ponytail-free. Earlier this year, she performed in Chicago wearing her hair down and straight. Last Saturday during her tour's German stop, Grande wore her hair down again, decorating the waist-length strands with shimmering barrettes and clips. Understandably, some fans are still getting used to the change, but many are also hoping that they can catch the ponytail-free look IRL, begging Grande to keep the style for the rest of her appearances.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED: Wait, Does Ariana Grande Have a Boyfriend?

ariana performing with her hair down. that's it that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/d1mUmk7Jif — 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚣 ♡ (@needyforwhytry) September 30, 2019

wear your hair like any of these november 9 pls. @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/wja2fqVtl4 — erin (fan acc) (@typicalari) September 30, 2019

you see ariana with her hair down and your life is restarted https://t.co/N4f0SwMGkt — 𝖌𝖊𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖊 (@madeforbutera) September 30, 2019

I witnessed ariana with her short pony and with her hair down this tour I can die happily now — anique | 7 days (fan acc) 🏳️‍🌈 (@icqnbeneedy) September 29, 2019

RELATED: Ariana Grande Is Suing Forever21 for $10 Million

Grande's talked about her ponytail at length. Though she seems to be trying something new with her latest looks, it's probably safe to assume that the ponytail will be back soon. Last year, she brought up her trademark style Twitter, writing, "I’m jus [sic] ....... supposed to have a high pony u kno? some things are just meant to be and this is jus [sic] one of those things." Though she's experimented before, the pony always comes back. She tweeted her solidarity for the style, noting that wearing a high ponytail is "remarkable."