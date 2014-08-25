Ariana Grande Steps Out in Style with 3 Pairs of Thigh-High Boots at the MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande knows what she likes. The singer stepped out in style at last night's MTV Video Music Awards in a trio of sexy over-the-knee boots. Grande sizzled as she walked the red carpet in thigh-high Tom Ford stiletto boots and a black leather ensemble by Moschino that got everyone's attention. Working her signature ponytail hairstyle, Grande turned heads in the look—but it wouldn't be her last eye-catching number of the night.

Next, she kicked off the show by arriving in a spaceship to perform her new single "Break Free" in an out-of-this-world bedazzled bodysuit handmade by The Blonds complete with glitter-strewn platform boots custom created by Grande's stylists Sammy and Judy. Later in the evening, Grande accepted her first VMA in a third pair of sexy shoes—this time a black suede style by Christian Louboutin—nabbing Best Pop Video for the her smash hit "Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea. Grande's three leggy looks certainly brought the va-va-voom!

