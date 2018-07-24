Ariana Grande Wants a Break from Social Media, So She Tweeted About It

Leave Ariana alone!

We’ve been understandably fascinated with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s lighting-fast engagement story, which they've reliably chronicled with countless sappy selfies together. But apparently, for all the heart eye emojis and congratulatory comments left by true fans, there were just as many trolls dropping negative commentary, too.

Earlier this week, Pete Davidson wiped his entire Instagram feed, explaining that while “there’s nothing wrong” with him or his relationship, "the internet is an evil place” that brings forth so much negative energy. (And no one has time for that when they're busy putting out that Big Dick Energy.) We honestly agree, and now, it appears Davidson's fiancée is following suit.

On Monday, Grande took to Twitter to set the record straight on her future social media usage after one fan pointed out her return to Snapchat. (Remember Snapchat?!) “I’m prolly gonna post on [Snapchat] for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig,” she wrote.

“Just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. Promised I’d always tell you. I love u sm! Be well & happy.”

yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

In a since-deleted reply to a fan that begged her, “please don’t leave,” she promised she wouldn't leave Twitter entirely, but that it is indeed a toxic place—which comes as a surprise to literally no one who has ever opened the app. Later, she told another user she understands not everyone is a hater, and that she’s grateful for the support of her fans, calling negative comments “noise.”

i know that like the back of my hand. i grew up w a lot of u. ur my family. it’s jus noise. know how grateful i am and how deeply i know that and appreciate u. ♡ issa forever situation. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

Since, Grande has continued to tweet, share promotional Sweetener footage on Instagram, and post selfies—though the comments on her Instagram page have, notably, been turned off. Davidson, meanwhile, has made good on his promised social media hiatus, leaving his page wiped of all content.

love u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

We'll miss you crazy kids.