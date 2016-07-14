Watch Ariana Grande's Snapchat Duet of "Into You" with Jimmy Fallon

As a pop music superstar, Ariana Grande is always experimenting with new sounds and platforms. But on Wednesday she push those boundaries even further during a surprise performance of her song "Into You" on The Tonight Show.

Instead of singing live in the studio, the social media pro made a video for her song using various Snapchat filters and featuring host Jimmy Fallon lip-syncing with her.

In the two-minute clip, 23-year-old Grande and Fallon lip-sync to the song, using many of Snapchat's famous filters including vomiting rainbows, face swap, viking (with beard), bee, toast face, and the mustache lens. As you can imagine, it's beyond amazing.

"You are forever my favorite @jimmyfallon #IntoYou #FallonTonight #SnapchatDuet," Grande tweeted along with a link to the hilarious video. "Into You" is the second single off of her latest album Dangerous Woman.

Last time she was on The Tonight Show the singer had an entire conversation with Fallon by lip-syncing parts of pop hits and classic tunes. We'll have to wait to see what she does next time!

Check out Grande's Snapchat duet of "Into You" with Fallon in the clip at top.