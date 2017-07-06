Ariana Grande Posts Birthday Tribute to Youngest Manchester Bombing Victim 

Ariana Grande may be touring in South America, but the victims of the Manchester attack are never far from her heart. The pop star took to Instagram after her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina yesterday, to honor the youngest victim from terrible bombing outside of the concert arena, which took 22 lives.

"Saffie, we're [thinking] of you baby," she wrote on Instagram along with a thought bubble and birthday cake emoji. The emotional post comes a day after Saffie Roussos would have turned nine.

Since the terrible attack, Grande has made it her mission to be there for the families of those affected. Along with coordinating a successful benefit concert in Manchester, she's met with the families who lost loved ones, as well as visited those who were injured by the bombings in the hospital.

Before her tour went continued onto its South American leg, she thanked all of her fans for helping her heal. "Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here," she wrote on Instagram.