Ariana Grande Responds to Pete Davidson's Joke About the Manchester Bombing 

Ariana Grande’s world was inexplicably rocked on May 22, 2017, when a bombing at her concert in Manchester left 22 fans dead and hundreds wounded.

The singer has admitted to suffering from PTSD since the attacks, and keeps those involved close to her heart. In fact, she commemorated the one-year anniversary of the tragedy by getting the image of a bee tattooed behind her ear—the insect being a longstanding symbol of the English city.

In recent months (month?), Ariana’s recovered some of the light the darkness stole with her whirlwind relationship and engagement to Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson.

Davidson, too, has dealt with his fair share of tragedy—his father, a firefighter, was killed in service during the September 11 attacks on N.Y.C.

Days ago, the forecast in paradise appeared to turn gloomy when it was revealed that the 24-year-old comedian had made an insensitive joke about the bombings during a stand-up set he did in Los Angeles last fall.

Davidson reportedly joked that Grande must have realized how famous she’d become after the bombing, because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

Grande, who’s notoriously hands-on when it comes to her fans, broke her silence on the issue when one of her followers tweeted, “I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete, like yeah he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. This is my opinion.”

Ariana agreed with her fan’s concern, writing, “This has been [very] tough & conflicting on my heart. He uses comedy to help [people] feel better [about] how f-ed up things in this world are. We all deal [with] trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

We’re glad to see Davidson is being held accountable for the impact of his words.