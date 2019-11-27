Ariana Grande Responded to a Hilarious Meme About Herself

By now, Ariana Grande's love for oversized sweatshirts with extra-long sleeves is well-documented.

Case in point:

And honestly, who can blame her when they're so comfortable?

And now, Grande's fashion staple has even become a meme of it's own, inspiring the Ariana Grande's Sleeves series on TikTok, where users pretend to be Grande wearing oversized sweatshirts with sleeves falling past their hands.

On Tuesday night, the VFILES Instagram account posted a hilarious meme targeting her oversized sleeves, writing: "How @arianagrande washes her hands."

And because she always has a sense of humor, the pop star herself commented on it, jokingly writing, "man if y’all don’t leave me alone "

She also followed up with another comment, writing, "this made me so anxious," so we can probably safely say this is not how Ariana Grande washes her hands. Still hilarious, though.