Ariana Grande Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Her Doppelgänger

There's a theory that all of us have a doppelgänger out there somewhere, but it looks like Ariana Grande might have a legitimate long-lost twin.

Paige Niemann, a 14-year-old TikTok user, is the pop singer's spitting image, and in recent days, a video of Niemann doing an impression of Grande has gone viral — so much so that Grande herself has responded to it. On Saturday, she commented on the video on Twitter, shaken by the finished product that includes Niemann mouthing the words to dialogue from the Nickelodeon show Grande once starred on, Sam & Cat.

"I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao," she wrote.

Niemanm, according to Daily Mail, has been told since she was small that she looks like Grande, and has since amassed a huge social media following thanks to her impressions of the singer.

"When I started to do my looks like her some of her fans are really sweet, but the other half are the meanest people I have ever seen online," Niemann told Dazed in February. "Ariana fans get so offended when people do anything similar to Ariana. They’ll be like ‘be yourself’, or that they don’t like people stealing, or that there is only one Ariana, that I’ll never be her."

Maybe not, but she's gotten pretty close.