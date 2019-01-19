Ariana Grande Is Being Accused of Stealing Her New Song "7 Rings" 

While Ariana Grande was busy flexing her astounding riches on her new single "7 Rings," another songstress was gathering receipts to prove that the star copied her music.

Hour after Grande's new song dropped on Friday, rapper Princess Nokia shared a now-deleted video of herself listening to the track, comparing it to her 2017 hit "Mine."

Particularly, Nokia focuses on the lyrics, "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah) / I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it / I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it."

According to Nokia, the hook sounds like something she's definitely heard before. "Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!" Nokia said in the clip per People.

She's referencing her own song that celebrates black and brown women's natural hair, which goes a little something like this: "Beauty shop supply cashier ringing up them numbers / Rock my many tyles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the hummer / Flip the weave, I am a stunner / It's mine, I bought it / It's mine, I bought it / It's mine, I bought it / It's mine, I bought it."

"Ain't that the lil' song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… Sounds about white," she continued in the post, in which she tagged Ari.

By Saturday morning, Nokia deleted the video, so here's to hoping the two artists privately squashed their drama offline.