Ariana Grande’s School Picture Is the Ultimate Ponytail Throwback  

There are hookups and flings, and then there are relationships that span decades — like Ariana Grande and her high ponytail. The singer's love for her signature hairstyle runs deep. While she's spent some time apart from her pony to show fans her natural curls and even let her hair down for the Sweetener album cover, she always goes back to wearing her hair up.

“I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise,” she told Byrdie in an interview. “Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

While Grande's been known for her ponytail since she broke into the music scene after becoming a Disney star, her relationship with the hairstyle goes back further than you think. The singer just posted an throwback class photo of herself complete with her signature high ponytail. "If anything... she’s consistent," Grande captioned the post.

Grande's ponytail has evolved throughout the years, thanks to extensions and jazzing it up, whether it's crimping the tail or adding some rhinestone hair clips to it. But here, it's just a girl and her simple high ponytail tied with a baby blue hair elastic.

So for anyone who's wondered the true origin of Grande's signature snatched ponytail, this throwback photo from her school picture day just might be it.