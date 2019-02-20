Ariana Grande's New Friend Is Literally the Last Person You'd Expect

Though just months ago Ariana Grande was dragging British news host Piers Morgan for his comments about female sexuality, it seems the singer has officially said thank u, next, to their feud.

If you recall, last November Morgan came for a bunch of strong women (as he is wont to do) — criticizing Ellen DeGeneres, Little Mix, and after a retaliation from mama Joan Grande, Ari herself.

Grande fired off three educational (and simultaneously damning) tweets in response:

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Fast forward to February, and Grande and Morgan are posing for selfies and sharing “some v productive conversation.”

Apparently the former adversaries ran into each other at an L.A. restaurant and engaged in a two hour-long “chat.”

Morgan tweeted about their tête-à-tête, writing, “We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ - next?”

So... we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting. We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ - next? pic.twitter.com/pNJ7pDi0at — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

Thank u for a great night @ArianaGrande x — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

Grande responded, “thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed.”

thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

Faced with confused Arianators, Grande explained, “well............ we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :).”

well............ we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :) — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

Um, time for a congressional run, Ari?