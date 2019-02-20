Ariana Grande's New Friend Is Literally the Last Person You'd Expect
Bitterness is not in the Sweetener singer's repertoire.
Though just months ago Ariana Grande was dragging British news host Piers Morgan for his comments about female sexuality, it seems the singer has officially said thank u, next, to their feud.
If you recall, last November Morgan came for a bunch of strong women (as he is wont to do) — criticizing Ellen DeGeneres, Little Mix, and after a retaliation from mama Joan Grande, Ari herself.
Grande fired off three educational (and simultaneously damning) tweets in response:
Fast forward to February, and Grande and Morgan are posing for selfies and sharing “some v productive conversation.”
Apparently the former adversaries ran into each other at an L.A. restaurant and engaged in a two hour-long “chat.”
Morgan tweeted about their tête-à-tête, writing, “We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u @ArianaGrande - next?”
Grande responded, “thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed.”
Faced with confused Arianators, Grande explained, “well............ we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. i think some progress was made! turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :).”
Um, time for a congressional run, Ari?