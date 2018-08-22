We Finally Know When Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Getting Married

Getting married just mere months after announcing an engagement? Don't talk crazy!

Ariana Grande laid the rumors that she and Pete Davidson are already married — or had plans to marry within the immediate future — to rest on Wednesday morning while promoting her latest album, Sweetener, on Good Morning America.

The human ponytail clarified that she and her betrothed funny man were pumping the breaks a bit after what some might call "rushing" into wedding talk. Their engagement, if you'll recall, was revealed just weeks after we learned that the couple was even aware of each other's existence on planet earth — let alone were dating.

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

So when is the wedding, exactly? Speaking to Michael Strahan, Grande said her impending nuptials are "not soon soon. It’s going to be like, next year."

"We’re going to take our time to plan it," she continued. "We’ve been like planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody have been like, brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff, and it’s really fun. I work so much. I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m going to cry. I’m so excited. It’s sick. It’s really fun."

Fans had previously speculated that the couple would get hitched on August 4, 2018 because the date corresponds to the badge number (8418) of Davidson's late dad, a firefighter who lost his life on duty during 9/11. Davidson also gifted Grande a pendant worn by his father bearing the numbers, and the singer got a tattoo of the digits as well.

And when they stepped out together at the VMAs on Monday — their red carpet couple debut — Davidson's beaded bracelet with the initials "AGD" had fans speculating that the couple had tied the knot in secret, and that Grande was making good on her plan to merge her fiancé's last name with her own.

As for their Instagram PDA and headline-making antics, Grande is well-aware of how she must come across. "We’re so annoying, huh?" she told Strahan. "It must be the worst [to watch]. It must be the worst!"