Ariana Grande’s Engagement to Pete Davidson Was Super Low-Key

It’s unanimous — Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s romance is not your conventional love story. For starters, the SNL star asked the singer to marry him after only a month a dating.

The engagement came quickly off the heels of the pair’s previous relationships with Mac Miller and Cazzie David, respectively. Some conspiracy theories and timelines drummed up by social media go as far to suggest that they’ve been dating before splitting with their exes.

If anything is clear: The couple isn’t concerned about conforming to tradition. And the same is true for how Davidson popped the question to his wife-to-be. According to Ariana, the gesture was super low-key.

“He didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” Grande recalled while making an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. “No, that would’ve been so googly.”

During an interview with GQ, Davidson revealed that he casually told Grande that he’d “marry you tomorrow.”

“She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick,'” Davidson told the publication. Weeks later, a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond was perched on Ariana’s ring finger.

Gotham/Getty Images

Despite their quickie engagement, the couple isn’t in a rush to the altar. When asked about their wedding date by Ebro Darden for Apple’s Beats 1, Ariana teased: “Soon enough.”

Before Ariana met Pete, she thought she’d never be the marrying kind. “I’m not like a very traditional person so the fact that I’m getting married is something I never even saw coming. I never saw that coming, I never wanted that,” Grande said on the Zach Sang Show.

She added: “I was like, ‘F— that, there’s no point,’ like what’s the point? Then I kind of understood it once I found the right person.”