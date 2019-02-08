Here's What Ariana Grande *Really* Thinks About Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's Relationship

It’s official: Ariana Grande practices what she preaches — er, sings.

The “thank u, next” songstress may be taking a hiatus from romance, but she’s fully here for her exes’ happiness.

TMZ c aught up with the 25-year-old on the eve of her album launch and asked her what she thought about one of 2019’s most surprising (and also kind of perfect) new couples: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

“Do Pete [Davidson] and Kate Beckinsale make a good couple, Ariana?” a reporter yelled from outside as Grande entered a building. The singer (who is refreshingly nice to TMZ stringers, btw), shouted “So cute!” as the door closed behind her.

And though Grande is clearly trying to move on from the Pete drama that trailed her through the latter half of 2018, the release of her track “Ghostin’” put their whirlwind engagement (and the reasons it ultimately fell apart) back into the spotlight.

feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2019

Fans have also speculated that her track “In My Head,” which is about falling for a version of someone that doesn’t exist, is about her months with Davidson.