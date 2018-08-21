Are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Already Married?

How deep is Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s love, you ask? We’re gonna guestimate: pretty deep.

The newly-engaged couple emerged as one (their unofficial portmanteau is Grandison) at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, where it was obviously that in addition to dropping cheesy Instagram comments on each other’s feeds, they’re also not above extremely public displays of affection. Dressing in true Pete Davidson form (that is, like a #scumbro), Grande’s man kept it casual in a white sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers, while she turned to a look that could have been plucked straight out of Lady Gaga’s The Fame era.

Getty Images

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ditching her signature ponytail, Grande put forth a brunette ‘do with a silver, space ranger-like dress and over-the-knee boots. Like two fools in love, this pair also darted across the carpet, running away from the step and repeat and getting yelled at by photographers.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get yelled at by paps for running across the carpet 🤣 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XBbDTHCC1X — MNF (@musicfactnews) August 20, 2018

Getty Images

Davidson also wore a cute friendship-like bracelet with initials that hint at their future (or possibly current?) Mr. and Mrs status. The letters? “AGD,” aka Ariana Grande-Davidson, exactly what she just told the world she plans to change her name to once married.

Nominated across categories like Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, the singer — who just dropped her latest album, Sweetener — is also set to hit the stage and perform. Which only leaves us with one question: will she perform the aptly titled “pete davidson” song live? If she doesn’t, we’ll be deeply disappointed.