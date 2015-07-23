Get a Sneak Peek at Ariana Grande's First Fragrance

The wait for Ariana Grande's debut fragrance is almost over! Today, the star posted a short Instagram video revealing the bottle of her aptly-named scent, Ari, which naturally featured a pink color scheme with a massive pom-pom accent. "I'm so excited for all of my fans to see the Ari bottle. I worked closely with the team and the designer to create a bottle that represents everything I love," she says. "It's beautiful, feminine, and flirty all at the same time. The pom-pom is just an added wink that makes me smile every time I use the fragrance." Don't expect to catch a whiff of a donut accord in this spritzer—the scent, due out in September, is a fruity-floral mix, grounded by a musk, woodsy base with a twist of marshmallow. Click play on her Instagram below to get a first look at the bottle, then head over to arianagrandefragrances.com to see a short behind-the-scenes clip from the campaign shoot, and to enter for a chance to meet the star in person.

September!!!!!! #Ari 💘 A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 23, 2015 at 11:01am PDT

