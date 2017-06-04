Ariana Grande Performs Emotional Duet with Miley Cyrus at Manchester Benefit

With her emotionally-charged Manchester Benefit Concert underway, Ariana Grande just performed a moving duet of "Don't Dream It's Over" with Miley Cyrus and there wasn't a dry eye in the house. This came after Grande's emotional rendition of her song "Better Days" with fellow artist Victoria Monet and performing with the Black Eyed Peas and more. Earlier, the 23-year-old singer also sang her hits “Be Alright,” and “Break Free," while wearing a sweatshirt that read "One Love Manchester." Just 12 days after the deadly attack at her concert in the same British city, Grande put together a huge and wildly successful benefit concert for the victims and their families that so far has been a celebration of love and healing.

"I want to thank you for coming together," Grande said, going on to say that the kind of unity the crowd has shown is just what the world needs right now. "I love you all," she repeated before launching into an upbeat version of her hit "Side to Side."

VIDEO: The Queen Has Issued a Statement About the Attack at Ariana Grande's Concert

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons kicked things off, followed by Take That, Robbie Williams (who adjusted the lyrics to his song "Strong" in tribute, Pharrell Williams (with an assist from Miley Cyrus), Niall Horan, Little Mix, the Black Eyed Peas (with whom Grande performed "Where is the Love"), Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and more, and with additional performances still to come.

onelovemanchester.com ♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, also said some moving words, recounting what Ariana told him in the wake of the concert attack. "If we do nothing, I can't live with that," he quoted. "We must do something."

RELATED: Ariana Grande Leads Support for Victims of London Attack

And what a something it turned out to be. All proceeds from the event will benefit Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and their families. Attendees of the fateful concert were offered free tickets, and civilian tickets sold out in an astounding six minutes.

Stay tuned for more highlights from this historic show.