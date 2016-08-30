Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Hit the Gym in Sexy "Side to Side" Music Video

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj heated up the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night when they performed their new hit, “Side to Side,” bringing stationary bikes, a pommel horse, and weights to the stage, and the song’s music video brings that sexy sweat session to a whole new level. Grande released the video on Monday after the VMAs, and you might need to cool off after this one.

The “Into You” singer shows off her expert SoulCycle skills, tapping it back in a hot pink one-piece, green shorts, and an “Icon” baseball cap. Along with a bevy of scantily-clad backup cyclers, the star makes spin class look hotter than ever.

Minaj joins in in a steam room, dressed in nothing but a red brassiere, matching thong, and stilettos proving why she’s the “Queen of Rap.”

From their 2014 hit “Bang Bang” to this steamy single, it’s clear this hit-making duo makes a great team. Watch the full video above.