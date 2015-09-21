Ariana Grande Unveils Her Naturally Wavy Hair—See the Gorgeous Curls

Ariana Grande is widely known for having vocals that rival powerhouse singers like Christina Aguilera and Celine Dion. But aside from her dynamic voice, the 22-year-old has also made a statement with her signature ponytail hairstyle. We've seen Grande consistently sport the half-up, half-down look, with minor variations, for the past couple of years so it came as a surprise this weekend when she ditched the style and unveiled a voluminous set of natural curls.

On Sunday, Grande uploaded a collage of four selfies to Instagram, and even more adorable than her multitude of cute expressions were her soft brunette ringlets that were on full display. Her wavy tresses framed one side of her face, while the other side was pulled back into two cornrows. "Peekaboo healthy curls," she wrote in the photo's caption. "Long time no see."

peekaboo healthy curls 🙊 long time no see 🙈🙈💜 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:53pm PDT

The songstress tagged her hair stylist, Dalina Rebollo, who also shared the photo on Instagram along with a little detail about the 'do. "I really feel bad for taking credit for this because this is her natural texture and this look was truly effortless," she wrote. "Wow this cutie has me loving life every day!"

​The new look is definitely stunning—we can't wait to see more of her healthy curls.

