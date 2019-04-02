Fans Think Ariana Grande Just Came out on Her New Song

If you've already memorized every word on Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album, there's good news. Grande just released a new song, "Monopoly," with Victoria Monét. The song is destined to be a bop, but fans noticed something telling in the lyrics. Both Monét and Grande say the line "I like women and men (yeah)," which led some fans to think that this was Grande's own very on-brand way of declaring herself a proud bisexual.

According to People, the song and its accompanying video were released today. Fans immediately noticed the lyrics and posted their thoughts on Twitter.

if ariana is bisexual and this is her way of coming out. then i’m so proud of her. if it isn’t then thank you for the bisexual anthem ma’am ! — paige (@betturoffs) March 31, 2019

i just listened to the lyrics properly omg ariana and vic fought for bisexual rights — ‎ ☆ (@sweetenersfag) March 31, 2019

ARIANA BETTER BE BISEXUAL AND NOT QUEER BAITING US OR WE GOING TO HAVE A PROBLEM — sean (@wildnasa) March 31, 2019

Grande hasn't officially commented on the speculation, but a source told People that the rumors were just that. "She is of course a well-known LGBT ally and this is her supporting her friends," the source said.

That doesn't do much to stop the speculation, but it does reinforce Grande's position. She'll actually be performing at Manchester Pride, two years after a bombing killed 22 people at her show in the same city. Grande did face some backlash with the announcement, where many saw her headlining the show as a way for organizers to charge more money. Some also took offense to having someone who is straight headline a Pride event. Grande clarified that she had nothing to do with the event's pricing and doubled down on her position as an ally to the LGBTQ community.

"The relationships I have with LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so happy," she wrote. "I want to celebrate and support this community regardless of my identity or how people label me."

i saw many people discussing this so i wanted to chime in.... hope that’s okay 🖤🌫 pic.twitter.com/7joiZwI1QS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 27, 2019

Monét came out as a bisexual back in November 2018, when she posted a tweet reading: "After coming out, this thanksgiving coulda went waaaay left!! But she love meeeee how I am and I'm so happy."

After coming out, this thanksgiving coulda went waaaay left!! But she love meeeee how I am and I ’m so happy 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 21, 2018

The two have a long history of collabs. Monét co-wrote the hit single "7 Rings" as well as five other tracks on Grande's latest album, Thank U, Next.