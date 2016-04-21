Watch Ariana Grande's Mom's Hilarious Reaction to Hearing Dangerous Woman for the First Time

It's fair to say parents are a little biased when it comes to praising their kids, but if Ariana Grande's mom is anything to go by then the singer's upcoming album will blow our minds. With just under a month to go until the 22-year-old's Dangerous Woman comes out, she gave mom Joan Grande a sneak preview—and to say the matriarch freaked out would be an understatement.

In a video that Grande shared to Instagram, her mother reacts to hearing the LP for the first time by screaming. "Oh my god. Who's heard that? Has everyone heard that version? Whoa! Oh my god! Whoa! No, Ariana, I'm not kidding, that's the best song I've ever heard! Whoa! Oh my god. Holy sh—! Oh my god, I almost vomited. I can't believe it! What's happening at the end?!"

Assuring us her mom was caught off guard, Grande wrote alongside the clip: "Mom's genuine reaction when I played her the album. (She's actually going to murder me for reposting that but it's the funniest sh— I've ever seen. Sorry mama love you.)" Watch the video here:

mom's genuine reaction when I played her the album. #1monthTilDangerousWoman #loveyoumommy 😂😭 (she's actually going to murder me for reposting that but it's the funniest shit I've ever seen sorry mama love you) A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 20, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

This pretty much sets the bar for how we hope our own moms would react to any of our major achievements.

You can find out for yourself whether Grande's Dangerous Woman record is really as good as her mom attests when it hits stores May 20. Caution: It may be wise to avoid getting behind the wheel when you have your first listen.