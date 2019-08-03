Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Social House's Mikey Foster
The rumors are apparently true.
There's no denying the chemistry between Ariana Grande and Social House's Mikey Foster in the music video for their new song "Boyfriend" — which explains why the internet instantly speculated that the pair were dating IRL following its release on Thursday. And, it turns out their suspicions are spot-on, according to People.
A source told the publication that the collaborators have struck up a romance, but they aren't putting any labels on their relationship status. Meanwhile, The Blast claims that their friendship has "taken a passionate new turn in the recent months."
Rumors of a romance between the musicians began in June when Mikey posted an incredibly sweet (boyfriend-like) birthday tribute for Ariana on Instagram. “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday," he captioned a baby photo of Grande alongside a blue heart emoji. In the comments section, Ari replied: “love u sooooooo much."
Less than two months later, in the "Bofyriend" music video, Foster and Grande play two people who have a deep connection but don't want to define their relationship. "People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to," Ariana explained about the song's meaning on Twitter, which sounds a lot like the couple's current situation.
Is Ari's life imitating her art? While Grande vowed to stay single in 2019 following her broken engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, anything is possible.