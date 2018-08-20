Ariana Grande Will Change Her Last Name Once She's Married — but Not to Davidson

Nobody bucks tradition quite like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. In the 30 seconds they've been engaged (it's been a little over two months, only slightly longer than that...), they've managed to set the trend for fast-track proposal stories all the while inventing Big Dick Energy and still giving us enough cutesy couple moments to fill up an entire album. No sweat.

With a wedding on the horizon, Grande is going against the grain yet again, this time with her last name. While many blushing brides-to-be wind up taking their fiancé's last name, the singer has no such plans — though she does plan on a name change.

instagram/arianagrande

In an interview with Ebro Darden of Apple Music Beats 1, Grande made the case for keeping "Grande," with a slight addition.

"I have to keep Grande because of my grandpa," she said. "I think of him with everything I do in it and he was so proud of our name, I should keep it."

Instead of swapping "Grande" for "Davidson," Ariana's going to keep both, becoming Ariana Grande-Davidson. Eventually, she doesn't plan to have a last name professionally at all, so why not pack as many last names in while she can?

"I feel like I'd eventually just be Ariana: Isn't that sick? I feel like it's got a ring to it," she said.

World, meet Ariana. No last name required.