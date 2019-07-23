Ariana Grande Spoke Out Against Photographer Marcus Hyde After Nude Photo Scandal

Ariana Grande is condemning the allegedly predatory behavior of celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde.

On Monday, a model named Sunnaya accused Hyde of bribing her with a free photo shoot in exchange for nude pictures. Instagram account Diet Prada posted his direct messages with the young student, in which he explains that he wouldn't charge her if she shot naked and sent nudes beforehand, but, if she didn't, the price would be $2,000.

Hyde has worked with many stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, and Ariana Grande.

In response to the scandal, Grande called out the photographer without directly identifying him by name, explaining how upset she was by the situation on her Instagram Stories. "Dear models/artists in LA/anywhere," she began her note. "I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. I hate that this is a conversation. But. Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take off your clothing if you don’t want to. If you want to, sick. But if you don't, please don't."

Image zoom @arianagrande/Instagram

"If they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f—ked and I’m sorry that has happened to you," Ariana continued. "I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there. I hate hearing about things like this. I am sorry that that was anybody’s experience and know that it doesn’t have to be."

She concluded by asking her fans to "look out for one another" and to tag their friends on posts of other photographers' work they admire.

Hyde has yet to comment on the scandal.