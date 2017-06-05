Watch Every Performance from Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Here

As the world continued to mourn the weekend's terrorist attack in London on Sunday, Ariana Grande paid an emotional tribute to the victims of May's tragedy in Manchester with her One Love Manchester benefit concert, supporting those impacted by the explosion just weeks ago.

Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and The Black Eyed Peas were among the many artists who gathered to perform in honor of the victims of the Manchester attack. Together, they contributed to raising more than $3 million for the British Red Cross during the concert, which brought the total for the organization's Manchester Emergency Fund to a whopping $12 million.

Getty/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

The show itself was one for the books. Marcus Mumford opened the benefit with a moment of silence before he broke out into a rendition of his 2009 single "Timeshel." Miley Cyrus took to the stage and dedicated her newest song, "Inspired," to dad Billy Ray Cyrus and performed a duet of the 1986 ballad "Don't Dream It's Over" with Grande.

The "Side to Side" songstress, who got visibly emotional as she began her set, performed "Be Alright" and "Break Free" before joining the Black Eyed Peas onstage for their hit "Where Is the Love?" She then brought the audience to tears as she sang her single "My Everything" with members of the Parrs Wood Harmony children's choir.

Video messages of support from stars like Bono, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, and David Beckham played during the show and Katy Perry wowed viewers with hits like "Part of Me" and "Roar." Justin Bieber went acoustic with his songs "Cold Water" and "I Won't Let Go."

RELATED: This Police Officer Dancing with Children at Manchester Benefit Concert Will Make You Melt

After Grande was joined on stage by the night's performers for a rousing rendition of "One Last Time," which has become an anthem of sorts for the attacks' victims and their supporters, the pop star ended the evening perfectly on a sweet note with an tear-inducing performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Watch the three-hour-plus concert in its entirety in the video at top, and check out highlights below.

Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is the Love

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande – Don't Dream It's Over

Justin Bieber – Cold Water

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way

Chris Martin and Ariana Grande – Don't Look Back in Anger

Coldplay – Fix You

Katy Perry – Roar

Ariana Grande – One Last Time

Marcus Mumford – Timshel

Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy

Miley Cyrus – Inspired

Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande – Better Days

Click here to donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.