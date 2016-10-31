Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Pokémon Halloween Costumes Put Yours to Shame

Ariana Grande just took this year's Pokémon craze to a whole new level.

The "Side to Side" singer shared three epic photos of her and boyfriend Mac Miller's amazing Halloween costumes today, and they will have you humming "Gotta catch 'em all!" all night long. To celebrate the spooky holiday, Grande opted for a custom Eevee outfit made up of a beige mini dress, matching suede boots, a furry coat and tail, and the perfect pair of ears, while her rapper beau kept it classic in a fuzzy yellow Pikachu onesie.

"Look 1, Part 1: Eevee and Pikachu enjoying a crisp October evening," the 23-year-old captioned her first post of the pair in their looks.

But it appears as if things between Eevee and Pikachu quickly took a turn for the worse. Grande shared a second snap shortly after and wrote: "Look 1, Part 2: Eevee cannot contain her love, excitement and adoration for Pikachu and eats him." Talk about brutal.

However, their relationship quickly turned around. "Look 1, Part 3: All is forgiven," the star said next to her third and final 'gram.

These costumes make the case that Ariana Grande is the very best at Halloween.