Ariana Grande Posts a Sweet Message for Mac Miller on His Birthday

After releasing her new single "7 Rings," Ariana Grande took a moment from celebrating the song's success with a sweet message for her ex Mac Miller on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Without mentioning Mac by name, Grande posted a note that needed no context: "Miss u," she wrote early on Saturday morning.

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

Hours later, she shared a snapshot of the pair laughing in the studio. And later on, an image of the former couple posing on a beach was uploaded onto the singer's Instagram Stories.

In September, four months after the duo called it quits, Miller was found dead from an accidental overdose. At the time, Grande was engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, but they broke up a month after Miller passed away.

On New Year's Eve, Ari honored Mac with another touching tribute of him playing the piano in a since-deleted Insta Story. In another post, the songstress reflected on her tumultuous past year and looked ahead to the future.

"Farewell 2018, you fuck. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one."

Our hearts are breaking for Ariana on this sad day.