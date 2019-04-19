Ariana Grande's Grand Entrance in the "Earth" Music Video Is, Uh, a Little Crude

Lil Dicky’s star-studded ode to our planet, “Earth,” dropped on Thursday night, and it really wasn’t what fans were expecting.

Featuring the musical and vocal talents of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Halsey and about 5,4354,643 other A-listers, we were anticipating a charity-fueling anthem, something akin to “We Are the World.”

Instead, we got a 7-minute animated romp in which our faves are depicted as various wild animal/plants/planets, etc.: Bieber is a baboon (more on this later), Grande a zebra, Snoop Dogg a marijuana plant, Lil Jon a clam, Kevin Hart is Kanye West, and DiCaprio has the innate pleasure of playing himself.

And if the fact that Lil Jon, as a clam, utters the line “what the f—k, I’m a clam?” isn’t weird enough for you, perhaps this will be: as the video transitions from Bieber telling viewers his “anus is huge,” we literally travel through the singer’s baboon butt to meet Grande’s zebra (2:21, see for yourself) who is very quickly mauled by Halsey's lion cub.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was rather affected by this crude transition, though Grande herself thought it was “fire.”

So if you go inside Justin Bieber’s baboon ass you get to see Ariana Grande the Zebra. Love that. Sorta. pic.twitter.com/XqKfaouicm — ￼ (@IetarianaIive) April 18, 2019

I think it is very important that we all acknowledge the fact that we were literally just TRANSPORTED THROUGH THE BUTTHOLE OF A BABOON VOICED BY JUSTIN BIEBER TO A ZEBRA VOICED BY ARIANA GRANDE LIKE IS THIS EVEN ALLOWED??????? — Panpot Stevens (@sarahderowski) April 18, 2019

the fact that we have to go thru justin bieber’s anus to see you.....i’m scarred mama — ໊ (@imaginedeluxe) April 18, 2019

Even with the audacity of Ari's entrance, Bieber's reference to his "huge anus" was not overlooked

damn that’s so cool that lil dicky got a ton of big artists together to spread such a positive message imagine the balls it takes to dm justin bieber and ask him to sing my anus is huge — allie (@whyinjapan) April 19, 2019

I wasn’t aware of the severity of our planet’s current state until Justin Bieber told me his anus was huge pic.twitter.com/1aJTui4GOT — prev. sweetenedswift (@lalisaswift) April 19, 2019

“my anus is huge”



- Justin Bieber (2019) — 𝒄𝒉𝒍𝒐𝒆 (@jungkooksbieber) April 18, 2019

“We Are the World” this is not, but if Ariana emerging from the Biebs’s baboon butt inspires people to fight climate change, so be it.