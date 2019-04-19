Ariana Grande's Grand Entrance in the "Earth" Music Video Is, Uh, a Little Crude
Why did it need to involve Justin Bieber's baboon butt?
Lil Dicky’s star-studded ode to our planet, “Earth,” dropped on Thursday night, and it really wasn’t what fans were expecting.
Featuring the musical and vocal talents of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Halsey and about 5,4354,643 other A-listers, we were anticipating a charity-fueling anthem, something akin to “We Are the World.”
Instead, we got a 7-minute animated romp in which our faves are depicted as various wild animal/plants/planets, etc.: Bieber is a baboon (more on this later), Grande a zebra, Snoop Dogg a marijuana plant, Lil Jon a clam, Kevin Hart is Kanye West, and DiCaprio has the innate pleasure of playing himself.
And if the fact that Lil Jon, as a clam, utters the line “what the f—k, I’m a clam?” isn’t weird enough for you, perhaps this will be: as the video transitions from Bieber telling viewers his “anus is huge,” we literally travel through the singer’s baboon butt to meet Grande’s zebra (2:21, see for yourself) who is very quickly mauled by Halsey's lion cub.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter was rather affected by this crude transition, though Grande herself thought it was “fire.”
Even with the audacity of Ari's entrance, Bieber's reference to his "huge anus" was not overlooked
“We Are the World” this is not, but if Ariana emerging from the Biebs’s baboon butt inspires people to fight climate change, so be it.