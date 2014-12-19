Ariana Grande Joins the Dark Side Just in Time for Winter

And it’s back to the dark side for Ariana Grande! Our December cover girl, who’s now known for her honey blonde highlights (after her signature high pony, of course), has officially returned to her brunette roots, a look we haven’t seen on the star since late last year.

Like most of the hair makeovers we’ve spotted in 2014, the "Love Me Harder" singer revealed the fresh change via an Instagram selfie while only casually mentioning her new ’do in the process. Our takeaway? The deep chocolate shade is as flattering as ever and as she joins celebs like Cara Delevingne and Keira Knightley, who also went dark in time for the winter season, it’s easy to see she made a popular choice.

Does this mean she’ll ditch the ponytail next?

PHOTOS: Into the Dark: The Prettiest Hair Colors for Winter