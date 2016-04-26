Ariana Grande Has a Lip Sync Conversation with Jimmy Fallon via Beyoncé, Sia, and Frank Sinatra

Ariana Grande may have an amazing voice, but once in a while it can be nice to kick back and lip-sync to a few of your favorite songs. On Monday the "Problem" singer visited The Tonight Show and had a full-on conversation with host Jimmy Fallon by lip-syncing parts of pop hits and classic tunes.

The sketch started with Fallon entering Grande's dressing room and greeting her with "Me, Myself, & I," by G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha, to which the guest responded with a little "What’s Up?" by 4 Non Blondes. They then shared #ThrowbackThursday pictures with each other. Grande's was from when she was "7 Years Old" by Lukas Graham and while the host's was from when he was 17 (conveyed via Frank Sinatra's "It Was a Very Good Year").

The duo then discussed weekend plans: Fallon planned on stopping by Home Depot and swinging on a "Chandelier" by Sia while Grande wanted to go to the beach and eat "Cake by the Ocean" by DNCE. They also managed to fit Rihanna's "Work," Major Lazer & DJ Snake's "Lean On," Beyoncé's "Sandcastles," and even Grande's own "Dangerous Woman" into the chat.

Watch how Grande and Fallon's full Lip Sync Conversation went down in the clip above.