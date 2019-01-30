Ariana Grande Just Misspelled Her New Japanese Tattoo, and Its Translation Will Make You LOL

After breaking records with her new single "7 Rings," Ariana Grande decided to treat herself to a new tattoo. And while she's not a tattoo parlor newbie, the pop star made an amateur mistake with her latest ink.

On Monday night, Grande took to social media to share her new Japanese Kanji character palm tattoo with her followers, and within minutes commenters began to point out that she had a slight spelling error. According to Japanese-speaking fans on Twitter, the tattoo, which is supposed to say "7 Rings," actually translates to "shichirin" — a Japanese-style BBQ grill. Whoops!

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

Responding to a critic of her major misspelling, Ariana claims she made the error on purpose. "Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao," she wrote in a now-deleted message.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

Grande also noted that the ink isn't completely permanent. "But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” she concluded, before adding: “Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

At least Ariana can see the humor in her misstep!