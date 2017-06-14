Ariana Grande Will Become an Honorary Citizen of Manchester

The Manchester attack is still fresh in our minds, as Ariana Grande continues to bring light and positive vibes to the tragic situation. The star's charity, generous spirit, and bravery have not gone unnoticed, which may be why she is receiving an honorary citizenship from the people of Manchester.

After her benefit concert that raised more than $5 million for the attack's victims and families, the city's council announced that they would like to bestow the honor onto Grammy Award-winning singer. Though they normally only recognize Manchester residents, they revamped their system so it could acknowledge visitors who have made a significant contribution to the city.

♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

"[Many people already see Ariana as] an honorary Mancunian," Manchester Council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News on Tuesday. "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of May 22nd with love and courage rather than hatred and fear...[Ariana had] exemplified this response."

RELATED: Ariana Grande Resumes Her World Tour with an Emotional Paris Performance

VIDEO: Prince William Visits Victims of the Manchester Attack

Keep up the good work, Ariana!