Ariana Grande Came to J.K. Rowling's Rescue with Expert-Level Harry Potter Wizardry

Ariana Grande: multi-platinum recording artist, magic expert, and spider vanquisher? You bet.

Not many people would have thought that the pint-sized pop star would be the person to call when you need saving from a giant spider, but that's the world we live in.

On Monday, Grande, a proud Harry Potter superfan, seriously impressed us mere muggles when she came to J.K. Rowling's aid with a rare movie-only spell. It began when the best-selling author tweeted about a terrifying encounter with a big spider. Luckily, Rowling's husband came to her rescue, but Grande's quick response shows exactly why you'd want her around when eight little legs come scurrying.

"I am a strong, independent woman," Rowling tweeted alongside a photo of the formidable arachnid. "Also, thanks very much to my husband for dealing with this so I could go through the door it was blocking."

Although she wasn't nearby, Grande replied to the tweet with a little-known spell introduced in the film version of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets—you know, when Harry saves Ron from Aragog's colony of super-sized spiders. "Arania exumai," she wrote, adding a few sparkles for good measure.

It's safe to say we won't be challenging Ariana to Harry Potter trivia anytime soon!