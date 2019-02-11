Ariana Grande Just Posted the Ball Gown She *Would* Have Worn to the Grammys

ICYMI, Ariana Grande did not attend the Grammys on Sunday evening, despite multiple nominations and a win (!) — her first ever.

Following a dispute with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, the "Sweetener" singer pulled out in the days leading up to tonight's big ceremony, withholding not only the "thank u, next" performance we so we desperately craved, but also capital F fashion lewk.

Though we didn't get an Ariana Red Carpet Moment, we did get the next best thing: An impromptu glammed out photoshoot on the floor of her dining room.

Rocking her signature waist-length ponytail and cat eye, the 25-year-old posed lying down basically engulfed in layers and layers of silk courtesy of Zac Posen. Everyone — including this Very Good Surfer Boy — was impressed:

Though she wasn't gracing the Staples Center in Los Angeles with her presence, she was definitely paying attention. Grande posted on social media throughout the night, giving a shout out to Janell Monae for her performance and staying humble after her Best Pop Vocal Album win by throwing it all the way back to when she was 5 years old.

In a truly 21st century twist, she gave her acceptance speech via Twitter:

Considering she just put out a new album like, last week, we have a feeling she'll be back at the Grammys next year — and dressed to impress.