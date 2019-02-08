Proof that Ariana Grande's New Song "Ghostin'" Is About Mac Miller...and Pete Davidson

It's been less than 24 hours since Ariana Grande dropped her latest album "Thank U, Next," and one particular song already has fans buzzing on social media with theories behind its meaning.

The track "Ghostin'" according to the Twitterverse is about two of Ariana's exes — Mac Miller and Pete Davidson — and the evidence is pretty compelling.

Before diving into the lyrics, it appears that Grande's new song is set to a similar beat as Mac's "2009." Listen for yourself:

The first part is ghostin and the second half is 2009. Its literally a faint version of it, wow. pic.twitter.com/E1jOeVZ3ZJ — k (@tsunamikira) February 8, 2019

Also, the lyrics themselves are quite revealing, with many thinking Ariana is referring to the impact Miller's death had on her relationship with Davidson. "Though I wish he were here instead / Don't want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I'm dreaming every now and then," sings Ariana at one point.

Meanwhile, the chorus is also pretty telling: "I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again / Over him, mmh / I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again / 'Stead of ghostin' him."

Image zoom Ariana Grande / Instagram

Need more proof? Ahead of the song's official release, Ariana told a fan that "Ghostin'" was about "feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. Feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare...and how I should be ghosting him."

feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2019

Alright, we're convinced!