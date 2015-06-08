Ariana Grande Shares Empowering Essay on Social Media: "I Do Not Belong to Anyone But Myself"

Ariana Grande is speaking up for girl power. The star took to social media over the weekend to comment on the way that people judge and analyze her personal life, and also spelled out her opinions on what it's like to be a woman in 2015.

"Being ‘empowered’..... is not the same as being a ‘bitch’..." Grande wrote. “HAVING SOMETHING TO SAY..... is not the same as HAVING A BAD ATTITUDE.... What I meant when I said what I said about not being Sean’s ex is that I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present, or future PROPERTY / POSSESSION. I... do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you."

The singer went on to discuss her feminist roots, acknowledging that we still have a long way to go to achieving equality—particularly when it comes to the double-standard of how the sex lives of men and women are discussed differently in the media. "I know y'all already know this but the double standard and misogyny are still ever present," she said. "I can’t wait to live in a world where people are not valued by who they’re dating / married to / attached to, having sex with (or not) / seen with.... but by their values as an individual."

Grande finishes the piece with a quote from Gloria Steinem: "Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke. She will need her sisterhood."

Read her essay in its entirety below.

