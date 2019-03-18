Ariana Grande Adds to Her Pete Davidson "Always" Tattoo, Insists It's Not a "Cover-Up"

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson dated, got engaged, and went their separate ways in a matter of months, but in the wake of their whirlwind romance were a lot of couples' tattoos. One of which is the word "always" inked across Ariana's ribcage in what fans presume to be Davidson's handwriting.

On Sunday, Ariana took to Instagram to show off the tattoo's evolution with a branch of leaves delicately drawn above her abs. "Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :) not a cover up just evolvin. also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon,” she captioned the snap.

While the pop star has been crafty in the past with covering up other tattoos inspired by her former fiancé, this instance she insists she's not concealing her ink, but rather allowing it to evolve with the times.

Right after the pair's split in October, Ariana replaced her and Pete's matching "reborn" tattoo on her wrist with a fern leaf, and days prior, she subtly hid Pete's name scrawled across her left ring finger with a band-aid.



Pete himself also had a few inkings from their relationship to rework, including the bunny ears mask (the same one Ariana wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album), which he altered into a heart.

Since their split, Ariana has been focusing on her music, while Pete has moved on romantically with Kate Beckinsale. Let's hope with this new relationship he reconsiders the whole couples' tattoo thing. It's almost never a good idea.